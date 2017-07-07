JAY-Z's '4:44' Hits Streaming Services, Except Spotify

A week after releasing his new album on his streaming service, Tidal, Jay-Z has made "4:44" available on iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Jay-Z released the album last week exclusively on Tidal, which he co-owns with Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna and other artists.

"4:44" has yet to appear on Spotify or Pandora.

Jay Z attends the 'TIME: The Kalief Browder Story' Sundance World Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah

READ: JAY-Z Addresses Beyoncé, Kanye West, Cheating Rumors & More On New Album '4:44'

The Recording Industry Association of America announced Wednesday that "4:44" had reached platinum status based off streams and downloads given to Sprint users by the phone company. (Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in Tidal earlier this year.) RIAA's platinum certification was once the equivalent of selling a million albums but has changed since the company began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services.

"4:44" includes personal songs about Jay-Z's marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk42

Related news

Latest News