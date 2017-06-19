Jay Z To Drop New Album '4:44'

Jay Z's new album will be released June 30 and will be available only to users of the music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.

Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday along with a 30-second black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album's songs, featuring "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali. The new album is called "4:44."

Tidal was launched in 2015. It is co-owned by Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Kanye West and other artists. Earlier this year, Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in the service, which has more than 40 million songs and 140,000 videos.