Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Hilarie Burton May Be Expecting Another Baby — See the Pics!



"The Walking Dead" actor was spotted smiling on the red carpet with his leading lady and affectionately cradling her belly. By the looks of it, the duo was dropping some serious hints that baby No. 2 is on the way. Hilarie, who famously starred on "One Tree Hill," looked gorgeous in a flowing, peach dress that clearly covered up any bump that may be there. She also seemed to be glowing!

Hilarie and Jeffrey packed on the PDA on the red carpet and shared several sweet kisses.

