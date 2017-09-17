Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Hilarie Burton May Be Expecting Another Baby — See the Pics!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his longtime love, Hilarie Burton, haven't come out to say they are expecting a child together, but their actions at the 69th annual Emmy Award red carpet on Sunday suggest otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
"The Walking Dead" actor was spotted smiling on the red carpet with his leading lady and affectionately cradling her belly. By the looks of it, the duo was dropping some serious hints that baby No. 2 is on the way. Hilarie, who famously starred on "One Tree Hill," looked gorgeous in a flowing, peach dress that clearly covered up any bump that may be there. She also seemed to be glowing!
Hilarie and Jeffrey packed on the PDA on the red carpet and shared several sweet kisses.
For his part, the 51-year-old actor rocked a black velvet tux and a blue ribbon. The couple, who have been dating since 2009, are notoriously private and welcomed their first child together, a son named Gus, in 2010.
It does indeed look like congratulations are in order for the happy couple!
