Jenna Dewan Tatum Rocks Super Sexy Look At The 2017 American Music Awards

Channing Tatum is one lucky guy!
Jenna Dewan Tatum turned heads as she strutted down the red carpet at Sunday night's 2017 American Music Awards.
The 36-year-old dancer and actress wore a sparkly champagne colored dress with a plunging neckline, which revealed a hint of her toned abs. The dress, which also featured a low, open back, oozed sex appeal and A-list glamour. The "World of Dance" host's dress also featured a sexy slit in front, which showed off her toned legs and sparkling heels. She polished off the look with tousled tresses and smoky eye makeup.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Prior to her red carpet debut, she posted videos to her Instagram story of herself getting ready.
"War paint," she captioned one video while her make-up artist contoured her already perfect face.
"Here I come @amas," the next story said as she showed off her gorgeous gown during her car ride to the music awards show in Los Angeles.
She seemed to enjoy her night out on the town, too! Jenna posted more stories from inside the show, including a story where she revealed that she has a massive crush on Shawn Mendes.
You go, Jenna!
-- Kevin Zelman