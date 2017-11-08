Jennifer Aniston Plans Return To TV With Reese Witherspoon

Landing the buzzed-about project represents a coup for Apple, which said it's ordered two seasons but didn't announce the show's title, release date or whether the shows will be distributed on iTunes or a different platform.

The series was described by Apple as "an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual."

It will draw on "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV" by Brian Stelter, CNN senior media correspondent. The 2013 book relates the rivalry between NBC's "Today" and ABC's "Good Morning America."