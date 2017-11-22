Jennifer Garner Flaunts Her Buff Arms In A Slinky LBD

Jennifer Garner attends the Screening Of IFC Films' 'The Tribes Of Palos Verdes' at the Ray Kurtzman Theater on November 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Jennifer Garner is showing off her fit physique again!
The 45-year-old actress flashed her buff biceps in a slinky, silky spaghetti strap, little black dress at a screening for her new movie "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" on Tuesday. The hot mama accessorized her look with a set of black, strappy heels, her hair parted down the middle and worn sleek and straight, and donned simple makeup.
Jen is no stranger to showing off her buff bod as of late. In an earlier press stop for her film, the mother of three wowed in a burgundy, velvet dress that showed off her very strong arms.
Actress Jennifer Garner arrives at the premiere of 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)
And according to her Instagram, she's been putting in some serious work to look this good! She's been amping up her kickboxing and ballet rehearsals in order to tone up.
Jennifer's sexy fashion choices come just days after she told reporters that she has no interest in dating following the split from her husband, Ben Affleck, two years ago. She revealed to News AU that when her friends try and set her up, she simply says, "No thank you."
Who needs love when you have incredible biceps? Keep up that good work, Jen!