Jennifer Garner Proves She's Still A 'Band Geek' At College Football Game

Jennifer Garner confessed that she’s still a band geek at heart despite her A-list star status.

Jennifer attended Texas A&M's game against Alabama in Texas on Saturday, but she wasn’t just cheering for the football team. She was also cheering hard for the Aggie band during their halftime show.

She shared a video on Instagram where she’s smiling and looking down on the band’s show. She captioned the photo, "Once a band geek, always a band geek."