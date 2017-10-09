Jennifer Garner Proves She's Still A 'Band Geek' At College Football Game

Jennifer Garner confessed that she’s still a band geek at heart despite her A-list star status.
Jennifer attended Texas A&M's game against Alabama in Texas on Saturday, but she wasn’t just cheering for the football team. She was also cheering hard for the Aggie band during their halftime show.
She shared a video on Instagram where she’s smiling and looking down on the band’s show. She captioned the photo, "Once a band geek, always a band geek."
Her excitement didn't end there. She also thanked the college for some weekend family fun! "Thank you @TAMU for the best family weekend. #MyDadsAnAggie."
The 45-year-old mother of three is fairly new to Instagram, but you can tell that she's loving it! She has been posting several videos from her personal life, including one of her superstar workout and a hilarious video after dental surgery.
She captioned the workout video, "Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️ 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️ 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy. Good luck everybody."
And she revealed in her post-dental surgery video that she thinks “Hamilton” the musical is amazing!
Jen is clearly living her best life on Instagram!
-- Kevin Zelman