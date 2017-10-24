Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious Photo From Chaperoning Girl Scouts

Jennifer Garner is acing the Instagram game!

The 45-year-old actress posted a hilarious snap on Monday night of what chaperoning a Girl Scout trip looks like. An exhausted-looking Jen shared a selfie where she’s wearing a beanie and looking at the camera with a half-smile. She captioned the pic, "Taking a Girl Scout to pee at 4am is ❤️❤️❤️❤️. #roarandsnore #chaperonelife #ourtentwasnexttothelions #thelionsdonotsleeptonight #ytho

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

The mother-of-three clearly signed up for the late shift at sleep-way camp for the Girl Scouts, likely with one of her daughters, Violet or Seraphina. 

Since joining Instagram earlier this year, Jennifer has been wowing us with her witty comments and funny snippets of real life. She famously posted a video of herself high on laughing gas after a dental procedure where she gushed about how much she loves the musical, Hamilton. 

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

This week she also revealed how much she loves the ballet and is adding her own Insta franchise, #tutuTuesday, where she commentates on incredible ballet performances. Check it out below: 

???? Sound on. Allow me to introduce you to #TutuTuesday where I share my instastalking knowledge of my favorite ballerinas. I'm kicking us off with @tilerpeck, who should definitely play me in a movie. #fangirl #instastalker #TimesAreRacing ----- ????: @nycballet, ????????: @ramastar81, ????‍♂️: @justin_peck

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

