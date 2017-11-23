Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Kids Rock Matching Thanksgiving Pajamas!

The J-Rod family looks like a Thanksgiving dream this year -- all thanks to some holiday pajamas!
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez gave their kiddos matching, black and red plaid pajamas ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays, and the whole blended family looked adorable. A-Rod posted a snap of his and JLo's kiddos rocking their new threads and captioned it, "Twinning x5."
In the fun photo, Jennifer's 9-year-old twins Max and Emme are posing with her niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried and with Alex's daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.
Earlier in the day, the former MLB standout and his leading lady also shared some fun photos of the pre-Turkey day pajama prep. Alex wrote "amor amor amor" alongside the pajamas laid out for the kiddos while Jennifer used a red heart emoji around her pic of the kids in pajamas.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Thanksgiving Prep (Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Thanksgiving Prep (Instagram)
Jennifer and Alex started dating in February and they told Access Hollywood in a recent interview that things are going really well bringing their families together. Lopez, who shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony, is bonding with Rodriguez's daughters are from his marriage to ex Cynthia Scurtis. According to Alex, his girls really look up to Jennifer.
Hear more about it in the video below!