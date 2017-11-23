Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Kids Rock Matching Thanksgiving Pajamas!

The J-Rod family looks like a Thanksgiving dream this year -- all thanks to some holiday pajamas!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez gave their kiddos matching, black and red plaid pajamas ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays, and the whole blended family looked adorable. A-Rod posted a snap of his and JLo's kiddos rocking their new threads and captioned it, "Twinning x5."

In the fun photo, Jennifer's 9-year-old twins Max and Emme are posing with her niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried and with Alex's daughters Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12.