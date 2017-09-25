Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Help Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez stepped up to help the victims of Hurricane Maria after it swept through Puerto Rico recently.

Via a series of Instagram videos urging the public to donate to the victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico, JLo also shared that she would be donating to help the people of the devastated country. The mom of two pledged a $1 million donation from the proceeds of her Las Vegas shows.

Lopez also partnered with New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to help those in need. “We are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," the 47-year-old entrepreneur said at a press conference in New York earlier on Monday.