Jennifer Lopez Postpones Upcoming Las Vegas Shows In The Wake Of The Route 91 Harvest Festival Tragedy

Jennifer Lopez has postponed her Las Vegas residency shows this week at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, following the devastating shooting on Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival that killed 59 people and injured 527 more.

Access Hollywood obtained a statement that disclosed the natured of the postponed shows. "Out of respect to the victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez will be postponing the "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" performances planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 7 inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino."

The statement continues, "Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

 

Fans that bought tickets for JLo's residency will be issued refunds or exchanges for select future dates of her show. On Sunday night,  gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino room, and sprayed gunfire down on concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival. The gunfire began while country music star Jason Aldean was on stage. 


Lopez’s concert is the latest act that has chosen to go dark following the shooting. The Blue Man Group, Penn & Teller, and Cirque du Soleil productions all canceled performances on Monday. 

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk54

Related news

Latest News