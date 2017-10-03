Jennifer Lopez Postpones Upcoming Las Vegas Shows In The Wake Of The Route 91 Harvest Festival Tragedy

Jennifer Lopez has postponed her Las Vegas residency shows this week at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, following the devastating shooting on Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival that killed 59 people and injured 527 more.

Access Hollywood obtained a statement that disclosed the natured of the postponed shows. "Out of respect to the victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez will be postponing the "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" performances planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday Oct. 7 inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino."

The statement continues, "Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."