Jennifer Lopez Reunited With Missing Family In Puerto Rico After Hurricanes Maria & Irma

After six days, Jennifer Lopez has finally made contact with her missing family in Puerto Rico after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the country.
Jennifer posted an Instagram video of her aunt and uncle on Wednesday.
"After a long 6 days we found the last of the family! Now the rebuilding begins!" she captioned the clip.
In the heartwarming video, her two relatives are seen expressing their gratitude toward the famed singer.
"I'll never forget how good she was with us, especially my brother," her uncle Tomás said in the video.
"I've always loved her, although I haven't always had the opportunity to show her because we're so far away, but I've always loved her and remember her with much affection," Jennifer's aunt Adela added.
Jennifer's full focus is now turned on rebuilding the island.
Not only has the "On the Floor" singer donated $1 million toward hurricane relief, but she also teamed up with ex-husband Marc Anthony to create Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice).
This relief initiative – which includes Jennifer's beau Alex Rodriguez – hopes to "rush food shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters," according to Jennifer's website.
The former "American Idol" judge will also headline JAY-Z's TIDAL x Brooklyn benefit concert in New York next month to raise money for hurricane survivors in the U.S. and Caribbean, the music streaming service announced on Wednesday.
You go, JLo!