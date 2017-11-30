Jennifer Lopez Reveals Where She Thinks Selena Quintanilla Would Be If She Was Still Alive

Jennifer Lopez was on hand to kick off Spotify's "¡Viva Latino!" original podcast on Thursday, and she spilled the tea on her relationship with Marc Anthony and playing Selena Quintanilla.
The 48-year-old star revealed that playing Selena in the 1997 film was one of her favorite roles of all time.
Jennifer says that the film and Selena's life will remain an important part of history.
"It will never lose its impact. She was such a bright light and she was such an amazing artist and such a talent. She was so damn talented. It's like those things you're born with, she just, she had the light inside her. She was a star," Jennifer explained on the podcast.
Jennifer revealed she wishes she could see how Selena's career would have evolved through the years. Selena, who was murdered at the age of 23, would only be two years apart from JLo in age if she were alive toady. And the "On The Floor" singer says they would have definitely needed to do a duet together.
"It was sad to not see where she would be now at my age," Jennifer said. "She would be around my age now, so it's sad. Tragic."
Jennifer isn't the only one who still misses Selena. The late Tejano singer was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November and the ceremony drew record-breaking crowds, which included Selena's former husband, Chris Perez.
Jennifer got to know the family too after she invited them on stage during her tribute to Selena at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
"It was awesome to be able to do that, that many years later—20 years later," JLo revealed in the podcast. "And to see her sister and her brother and see Chris [Perez] and the rest of her band that came out. They didn't ask me to do that, it was my idea. I was like, 'We should get her family out here! This is 20 years!'"
In the interview, the "World of Dance" judge also opened up about she and Marc Anthony repaired their relationship following their 2014 divorce. The common bond for them, besides their twins Max and Emme, 9, goes back to how they met-- their music.
"It actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again. Like, because when we first started working together it's how we met, we met working. And so we remembered that like, oh right, we connect on this level of music. And we have that. And that's what the album came out of."
From roles to repairing relationships — Jennifer remains the queen of everything.
-- Kevin Zelman