Jennifer Lopez Reveals Where She Thinks Selena Quintanilla Would Be If She Was Still Alive

"It will never lose its impact. She was such a bright light and she was such an amazing artist and such a talent. She was so damn talented. It's like those things you're born with, she just, she had the light inside her. She was a star," Jennifer explained on the podcast.

Jennifer revealed she wishes she could see how Selena's career would have evolved through the years. Selena, who was murdered at the age of 23, would only be two years apart from JLo in age if she were alive toady. And the "On The Floor" singer says they would have definitely needed to do a duet together.

"It was sad to not see where she would be now at my age," Jennifer said. "She would be around my age now, so it's sad. Tragic."