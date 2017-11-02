Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears A Gorgeous Gift & Pens A Sweet Letter

"Wow!! Look at these gorgeous heels!! Thank you so much @jlo!!!! #GiuseppexJennifer,” Britney captioned the photo of her glam new footwear.

Jennifer also sent a sweet handwritten note that read, “Britney, you are killing it in Vegas! Enjoy! Love Jennifer.”

The heels, which are called Puchi, are from Jen's second footwear collection, which is a collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. The gorgeous pair of shoes retail for about $1,895.

Jennifer’s sweet gesture make sense since she and Britney are both performing on the strip right now. Jennifer is currently headlining her "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” concert at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino while Britney’s “Piece of Me” concert is at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

It looks like Jenny From The Block has earned herself a new nickname as the shoe fairy godmother, though. The “Shades of Blue” star also gave "World of Dance" host Jenna Dewan Tatum a pair of black suede and leather lace up over-the-knee boots with a crystal heel in October.

Jenna thanked Jennifer for the heels on Instagram and wrote, "Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is)"