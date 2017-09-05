Jerry Lewis Remembered By Celebrities & Loved Ones In Las Vegas

The life of famed comedian Jerry Lewis was celebrated in Las Vegas, where host Tony Orlando told funny stories in an event that was more joyous than gloomy, as the comic would have wanted.

"We lost a great one," said Orlando, who co-hosted the annual Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon for decades. "The man who generated those laughs was Jerry Lewis. We are going to miss him. Imprint, today, every laugh he ever gave you."

Orlando spoke to more than 400 friends and family Monday.