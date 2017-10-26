Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Reveal Their Baby's Sex In Adorable Instagram Post

Jessica Alba Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable At-Home Video

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren are expecting their first baby boy.

@cash_warren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce... ???????? #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

The actress and Honest Company founder announced her pregnancy on Instagram in July and revealed on the platform Wednesday that the baby is a boy. She chatted about her pregnancy later with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Alba told Fallon she's been trying to resist cravings for ice cream.

Alba and Warren have two daughters, Honor and Haven.

Alba most recently appeared as a judge alongside fellow actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow on the Apple Music summer series "Planet of the Apps."

