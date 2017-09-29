Jessica Simpson Shares Unrecognizable Throwback Snap -- See The Pic!

Is that you, Jessica Simpson?
Jessica shared an adorable photo of her childhood self on #TBT and she was practically unrecognizable. The 37-year-old fashion designer appears to be 10 years old or younger and is rocking a seriously big set of glasses, some fluffy bangs, and a floral shirt and pink jacket combo.
Her younger self’s look is a far cry from her absolutely gorgeous self now. In the caption, Jessica thanked her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson for giving her bangs. "
"You can thank @ashleesimpsonross for my sweet bangs 💇🏼😬 #TBT"
Interestingly enough, Jess as a kiddo doesn’t look nearly as much like her daughter, Maxi Drew, as we would have expected. Check out a cute pic of Jessica’s kiddo Maxi on her way to her first day of school. It looks like Jess does a better job of dressing her own daughter than she did dressing herself way back then.
What do you think of the funny photo?