Jessica Simpson Shares Unrecognizable Throwback Snap -- See The Pic!

Her younger self’s look is a far cry from her absolutely gorgeous self now. In the caption, Jessica thanked her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson for giving her bangs. "

"You can thank @ashleesimpsonross for my sweet bangs 💇🏼😬 #TBT"

Interestingly enough, Jess as a kiddo doesn’t look nearly as much like her daughter, Maxi Drew, as we would have expected. Check out a cute pic of Jessica’s kiddo Maxi on her way to her first day of school. It looks like Jess does a better job of dressing her own daughter than she did dressing herself way back then.



