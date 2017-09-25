Jessie James Decker Says NFL Husband Eric Decker Didn't Intend To Take Part In National Anthem Protest

Eric Decker, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, did not want to partake in the NFL national anthem protests, his wife Jessie James Decker revealed. The Titans released a statement that said:

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Jessie shared an Instagram post of her singing the national anthem with a caption about how meaningful and important this song is to her.