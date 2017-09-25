Jessie James Decker Says NFL Husband Eric Decker Didn't Intend To Take Part In National Anthem Protest

Eric Decker, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, did not want to partake in the NFL national anthem protests, his wife Jessie James Decker revealed. The Titans released a statement that said: 

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

Jessie shared an Instagram post of her singing the national anthem with a caption about how meaningful and important this song is to her. 

"I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him."

On that same Instagram post, Jessie responded to a fan's comment about her husband’s involvement in the protests. 

"Sadly he wasn’t made aware that a decision had made for him until he came out and it was over."

In response to another fan, she continued, "If he had known he would have been out there hand over heart. Unfortunately, he wasn’t made aware it was time to head to the field as they always do every game."

We will see what happens with the NFL and the athletes during tonight's Monday Night Football.

