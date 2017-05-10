'Jesus Christ Superstar Live!' To Premiere Easter Sunday 2018

NBC's newest live musical – "Jesus Christ Superstar Live!" has a premiere date.

On Wednesday, the Peacock announced that the rock opera will air on April 1, 2018 (Easter Sunday). Executive Producers are the musical's creators – Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Also serving as EPs are Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

"As we continue to expand the profile of our live musicals, we are thrilled to be partnering with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to bring a new live staging of the iconic 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to NBC," Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment," said in a statement. "Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score."

