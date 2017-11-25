Gwen Stefani Shares Her Christmas Spirit With Fans

Gwen Stefani celebrated her holiday album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," with a meet-and-greet at her holiday pop-up store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Friday. Fans waited hours to meet their idol and enjoyed delicious cupcakes with Gwen's likeness imprinted on them.
Gwen dressed to impress in a gold shimmery dress, fishnet stockings and patent leather thigh-high boots. The sexy outfit was definitely perfect for the holiday event.
The former "The Voice" coach posted several photos with her fans, including this adorable little girl.
Gwen's fans are super dedicated to her. One even had the "I'm Just A Girl" singer's face tattooed on her arm.
The "No Doubt" singer has criss-crossed the country in recent days. She performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday morning before having Thanksgiving dinner in Oklahoma with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Early Friday, Gwen, 48, hopped on a plane to Los Angeles in order to attend the opening of her store.
Talk about a busy holiday schedule.