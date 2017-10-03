Jimmy Fallon and Miley Cyrus Prank Their Fans In Hilarious Video

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is in the middle of "Miley Week" and Tuesday's episode definitely won't disappoint!

In this exclusive clip from tonight's show, Miley and Jimmy surprise unsuspecting fans in "The Tonight Show's" infamous photo booth prank where Jimmy and a guest photo-bomb fans' pictures. But this time, the unsuspecting fans are in one of the chairs from "The Voice!” It only seems fitting since Miley is currently a judge on this season of the hit NBC singing competition.

At the beginning of the clip, Jimmy is giving Miley a pep talk and tells her to "be serious" all while they are each wearing extremely large foam cowboy hats. Miley, wearing stylish red sequined pants and a white crop top that says "NY ❤'s Me,” then zeroes in on her first prank victims.