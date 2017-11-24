Jimmy Fallon Freaks Out After Robert Irwin Brings Leopard Cubs And Anteaters On The Show

Jimmy fearfully approached Peanut the porcupine and laid on the floor to get to know a couple leopard cubs.

"These are leopards? They're small, but that anteater almost got me, so I'm nervous about the leopards," Fallon was heard saying.

Robert and his family, sister Bindi and mom Terri, are all returning to Animal Planet this year for a new wildlife show. Terri and her late husband, Steve Irwin, got their television start with their hit show, "The Crocodile Hunter," which aired on Animal Planet from 1996 through 2007.

Let's face it — if the new show is anything like this interview with Fallon, we're all in.