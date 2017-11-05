Jimmy Fallon's Mom Gloria Passes Away One Day After He Cancels Show Taping

Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, passed away on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Fallon confirmed the sad news to Access Hollywood in a statement on Saturday.

"Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

Fallon shared his own statement with Access on his mother's passing, saying, "Today I lost my biggest fan."

The devastating news comes after Fallon cancelled a Nov. 3 taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" due to a "private Fallon family matter."



A source told Access Hollywood that Fallon, 43, canceled the show so he could be next to his mom, who has been battling an illness for some time.

Thinking of you, Jimmy.

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon Attempts 'To Break' Chris Hemsworth With Silly Antics