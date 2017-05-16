Jimmy Kimmel Set To Return As Oscars Host For Second Year In A Row

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the helm on Hollywood's biggest night – again. The late-night host will emcee the Oscars for the second consecutive year, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.

Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are also returning for the 2018 event, reuniting a trio which Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs called in a press release an "Oscar dream team."

"Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning," Isaacs' statement read. "And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history."