Jimmy Kimmel Set To Return As Oscars Host For Second Year In A Row

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the helm on Hollywood's biggest night – again. The late-night host will emcee the Oscars for the second consecutive year, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday.
Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are also returning for the 2018 event, reuniting a trio which Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs called in a press release an "Oscar dream team."
"Mike and Jennifer produced a beautiful show that was visually stunning," Isaacs' statement read. "And Jimmy proved, from his opening monologue all the way through a finale we could never have imagined, that he is one our finest hosts in Oscar history."
The 2017 ceremony stunned viewers and attendees with a now-infamous snafu during which "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as Best Picture minutes before rightful winner "Moonlight."
Kimmel referenced the moment in a statement of his own, while also sharing excitement to take on hosting duties for a milestone year.
"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to Cheryl, Dawn and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," his statement read.
"If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" he joked.
According to a statement from ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey, Jimmy's debut performance made him the obvious choice for next year's broadcast.
"After just one year, we can't imagine anyone else hosting The Oscars. Jimmy's skillful command of the stage is invaluable on a night when anything can happen – and does," Dungey's statement read. "With Mike and Jennifer at the helm, we're ready for another unforgettable show that will dazzle, delight and, most importantly, honor 90 years of Hollywood's most prestigious award."
The 90th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 4, 2018 on ABC.
