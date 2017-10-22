Jimmy Kimmel Shares Heartwarming Update On 'Healthy, Happy' Son Billy: See The Sweet Pic!

Jimmy Kimmel's baby boy is all smiles!
The late night host shared a touching photo of his son Billy on Saturday to mark a special milestone.
"Billy is 6 months old today," Jimmy captioned the pic, thanking fans and Children's Hospital Los Angeles for their support and well wishes during the little one's health struggles.
The infant underwent open-heart surgery just days after his birth in April, and Jimmy has been candid about the difficult and emotional journey for his family ever since.
Billy couldn't look more adorable in his famous dad's latest snap, grinning ear to ear in his car seat while wearing a colorful plaid shirt. A toy giraffe and towel with Billy's name embroidered on it are also included in the shot.
"He is healthy, happy and we're grateful," Jimmy wrote.
The 49-year-old has turned Billy's story into a national conversation, delivering passionate and tearful monologues on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" regarding the ongoing healthcare debate amid his little one's recovery.
Last month, Jimmy and wife Molly McNearney brought Billy to his first public event at the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade charity event in Los Angeles. The couple's 3-year-old daughter, Jane, was also on hand for the festivities alongside her little brother.
Happy half-birthday, Billy!
-- Erin Biglow