Jimmy Kimmel's 7-Month-Old Son Has Had A Successful Second Round Of Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel's 7-month-old son, whose heart condition has made the late-night host an unlikely player in American politics, had a successful second round of surgery on Monday.

ABC announced the surgery in a statement, and said he will take time off from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to be with his family.

Chris Pratt will be the first of several guest hosts filling in for the 50-year-old Kimmel, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

