Jimmy Kimmel Sports A Fanny Pack On The Emmy's Red Carpet

Jimmy Kimmel stood out at the 69th annual Emmy Award red carpet with his fanny pack!
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host brought his wife, Molly McNearney, as his date, and while she was looking gorgeous, we couldn’t help but stare at his fanny pack! Jimmy revealed he wore the fanny pack because it is where he stores snacks. He told Access Hollywood’s Natalie Morale and Kit Hoover that in his pack he had a Lara bar, Reese’s Pieces, and some other fun munchies.
The Emmy Awards doesn’t serve food inside — so we can’t say we blame him.
Jimmy Kimmel and writer Molly McNearney walk the red carpet during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Kimmel hosted the Emmy Awards last year and he let Access Hollywood in on a little secret about this year's host, Stephen Colbert, "If you're not laughing and the cameras are on you and Stephen [Colbert] or I goes back and watches you sitting there after one of our jokes, we will find out a way to take it out on you!"
Kimmel also revealed that if you’re not laughing at the jokes — you don’t get a snack.
The best seat in the house was likely next to Kimmel because he had all the food!
-- Kevin Zelman