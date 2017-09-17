Jimmy Kimmel Sports A Fanny Pack On The Emmy's Red Carpet

Kimmel hosted the Emmy Awards last year and he let Access Hollywood in on a little secret about this year's host, Stephen Colbert, "If you're not laughing and the cameras are on you and Stephen [Colbert] or I goes back and watches you sitting there after one of our jokes, we will find out a way to take it out on you!"

Kimmel also revealed that if you’re not laughing at the jokes — you don’t get a snack.

The best seat in the house was likely next to Kimmel because he had all the food!

-- Kevin Zelman