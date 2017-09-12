J.J. Abrams Returns As 'Star Wars' Director

The force is staying with J.J. Abrams!
J.J. Abrams is returning to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX," Disney and LucasFilm announced on Tuesday! The 51-year-old mega-director and writer will be returning to the trilogy that he revived back in 2015 with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
"[…] J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close the trilogy," LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy said on Starwars.com.
This isn’t the only major project Abrams is currently working on. He is still the executive producer of HBO’s hit “Westworld” and is also helming "M:16-Mission Impossible."
The countdown is on for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which hits theaters December 15th!