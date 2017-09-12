J.J. Abrams Returns As 'Star Wars' Director

The force is staying with J.J. Abrams!

J.J. Abrams is returning to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX," Disney and LucasFilm announced on Tuesday! The 51-year-old mega-director and writer will be returning to the trilogy that he revived back in 2015 with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

"[…] J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close the trilogy," LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy said on Starwars.com.