J.K. Rowling Urges 'Harry Potter' Fans Not To Buy Stolen Handwritten Prequel

J.K. Rowling is urging Harry Potter fans not to buy a handwritten prequel to the boy wizard's adventures that was stolen during a burglary in England.

Rowling wrote the 800-word story for a 2008 charity auction, where it sold for 25,000 pounds ($49,000 at the time).

West Midlands Police said Friday that it was stolen, along with some jewelry, during a burglary in Birmingham, central England between April 13 and 24.