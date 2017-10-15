Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Get Engaged!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged!
The couple shared matching Instagram posts on Sunday, sharing the happy news with their millions of followers.
Sophie is pictured holding Joe’s hand as it rests on her knee, showing off her stunning engagement ring.
"I said yes," the 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress captioned.
Sophie has been quietly dating the 28-year-old singer since last November.
The two became Instagram official in January, when the redhead bombshell snapped a sweet pic of her now fiancé on vacation.
Joe and Sophie’s relationship was clearly getting serious when the two added a furry friend to their squad in September—an adorable husky puppy named Porky.
The happy couple even created a cheeky Instagram account for their fur child, sharing pics of themselves with the pup.
Congrats, Joe and Sophie!