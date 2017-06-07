John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Throws First Pitch At Mariners Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may have a lil' slugger on their hands!

The couple's baby daughter, Luna, threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday night. John and Chrissy both honored Luna's big moment, posting social media photos of their little girl taking the mound in John's arms as Chrissy stood nearby.

"I've never been so proud," Chrissy tweeted of the milestone, while John referred to himself as a "Proud Papa" on Instagram while captioning a shot of the trio celebrating on the field.