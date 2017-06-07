John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Throws First Pitch At Mariners Game

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen may have a lil' slugger on their hands!
The couple's baby daughter, Luna, threw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday night. John and Chrissy both honored Luna's big moment, posting social media photos of their little girl taking the mound in John's arms as Chrissy stood nearby.
"I've never been so proud," Chrissy tweeted of the milestone, while John referred to himself as a "Proud Papa" on Instagram while captioning a shot of the trio celebrating on the field.
The 1-year-old arrived dressed for the part, wearing a custom Mariners jersey with her name on the back and a mini pair of cuffed denim. Her famous parents followed suit in casual attire of their own, including matching Mariners caps.
The crowd cheered Luna on after her initial toss, and roared even louder when her second try sent the ball rolling straight for home plate.
Her success apparently wasn't a fluke. Days earlier, Chrissy gave fans a peek at Luna preparing for her big sports debut.
"She's practicing @mariners! She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate," Chrissy tweeted over the weekend, captioning a photo of Luna holding a baseball at home.
While Luna's throwing arm may have been the main attraction, the little one also seemed focused on her own interests.
"Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum," John wrote on Instagram, captioning a snap of him and Chrissy smiling in the dugout as Luna reaches into a tub of candy.
