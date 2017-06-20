John Legend Postpones Concert Dates Due To Illness: 'I Will Get Healthy'

John Legend is on the mend.
The singer-songwriter has postponed upcoming tour stops in two states due to illness, he announced via social media on Monday morning.
"I want to personally apologize. I've gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice," John posted to Facebook and Twitter, promising that all affected shows will be rescheduled and each purchased ticket honored.
"I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible," his message continued.
The Columbia, Md., and Camden, N.J., shows were slated for Tuesday and Thursday nights, respectively. John is currently still on deck to perform in Connecticut on Friday and two shows at Madison Square Garden next week.
The 38-year-old's delayed concert news comes a little more than a week after his Tony win, marking him one Emmy away from the elusive EGOT – a feat only 12 entertainers in history have ever achieved.
John's wife Chrissy Teigen honored the milestone in a sweet Father's Day post on Sunday, also paying tribute to his dedication to their family.
"10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful," she wrote, captioning a photo of John smiling on the Tonys red carpet.
John's "Darkness and Light" tour is set to go overseas in September.
-- Erin Biglow