John Legend Postpones Concert Dates Due To Illness: 'I Will Get Healthy'

The 38-year-old's delayed concert news comes a little more than a week after his Tony win, marking him one Emmy away from the elusive EGOT – a feat only 12 entertainers in history have ever achieved.

John's wife Chrissy Teigen honored the milestone in a sweet Father's Day post on Sunday, also paying tribute to his dedication to their family.

"10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful," she wrote, captioning a photo of John smiling on the Tonys red carpet.

John's "Darkness and Light" tour is set to go overseas in September.