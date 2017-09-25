John Legend Shares His Opinion On NFL Protests, Patriotism and Trump In A Powerful Essay

John Legend penned a lengthy essay on Sunday for Slate.com, where he addressed the recent NFL protests and the meaning of patriotism.
John begins his essay by directly attacking the President of the United States, Donald Trump and how he fails to respect the Constitution.
"Trump may love the flag, but he doesn’t love anything it’s supposed to stand for. He actively encouraged a hostile foreign power to infiltrate our electoral process. He wants to suppress millions of Americans’ right to vote because they didn’t vote for him. He routinely undermines freedom of religion with his rabid Islamophobia, attacks the free press with disturbing regularity, and is now attacking the rights of the people to peacefully protest," John wrote.
John then elaborated on the importance of protests are and how they give people a voice.
"Protest has played a critically important role in elevating the voices of the most vulnerable in our nation. Protest in America has been essential to ending war, to demanding equal rights, to ending unfair practices that keep citizens marginalized. If we quell protest in the name of patriotism, we are not patriots. We are tyrants."
The 38-year-old singer also highlighted his points by looking back at all of the prolific and "iconic" protests that happened in our country's history.
"Protests in Selma, Alabama, changed the trajectory of this nation and catapulted the Voting Rights Act into being," he shared.
Luna's father ends his essay by revealing that he would also take a knee on Sundays, "Because these conversations are necessary for progress."
To read John Legend's essay in full, click here.
-- Kevin Zelman