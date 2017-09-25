John Legend Shares His Opinion On NFL Protests, Patriotism and Trump In A Powerful Essay

John Legend penned a lengthy essay on Sunday for Slate.com, where he addressed the recent NFL protests and the meaning of patriotism.

John begins his essay by directly attacking the President of the United States, Donald Trump and how he fails to respect the Constitution.

"Trump may love the flag, but he doesn’t love anything it’s supposed to stand for. He actively encouraged a hostile foreign power to infiltrate our electoral process. He wants to suppress millions of Americans’ right to vote because they didn’t vote for him. He routinely undermines freedom of religion with his rabid Islamophobia, attacks the free press with disturbing regularity, and is now attacking the rights of the people to peacefully protest," John wrote.