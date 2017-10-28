John Legend Takes In A Football Game In His Ohio Hometown

Singer-songwriter John Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Legend was in Springfield on Friday night to see two local high schools, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield, play. His wife model Chrissy Teigen and young daughter Luna also were there.

Legend is the winner of Grammy, Academy and Tony awards for his work.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Springfield is 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

