John Mayer Celebrates His 1-Year Anniversary Of Being Sober With A Tweet

In June, the hunky singer, 40, talked with Rolling Stone about why he decided to put down the bottle. He also revealed within the same interview that he decided to replace alcohol with weed.

"I put it where drinking used to go, and the quality of life has gone up considerably. Drinking is a f—king con. How much is enough? Every time I drank, I was looking for some sort of regulated amount. It always feels wrong for me. I always feel like I went overboard," Mayer said to Rolling Stone. "'I said two, now it's three, now we're at four?' I never had a serious issue with it, but I remember looking around going, 'This feels rigged. I'm taking a break. There's never an amount that felt like I was succeeding at life. It always felt wrong.'"

Mayer is currently on his The Search For Everything Tour and has been posting tons of photos from the road. Most recently, he had a stop in Brazil, which is also where he celebrated his 40th birthday with pal Andy Cohen. Andy shared a photo from Mayer’s 40th birthday bash on a boat on Oct. 16.