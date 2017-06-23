Johnny Depp Makes Controversial Assassination Comment About President Trump

"It is just a question – I'm not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it," he said.

Depp went on to joke that he is "not an actor" but does "lie for a living."

John Wilkes Booth, an actor, shot and killed Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in 1865.

NBC News reported on Friday that the Secret Service is aware of Depp's remarks, but cannot share details of their protocol. A White House official also issued a statement.