Johnny Depp's Kentucky Horse Farm Fails To Sell At Auction

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 41-acre (17-hectare) Lexington property was listed for $2.9 million, but the top bid Friday was $1.4 million.

After a conference with Depp business manager Edward White, the auctioneers ended the auction without a sale. The Halfhill Auction Group and White said they'll continue talking to interested buyers.