Netflix Series 'Mindhunter' Stars Jonathan Groff As FBI Agent





AP: In theater, you can keep refining your character. Can you do that in TV?



Groff: Yes, in theater, three months into it, I'll think, "Oh no, THIS is what it's about! If only I'd been thinking about that during opening." And then three months later I'm thinking, "Oh, actually it was the first thing!" You're always refining. With David, it's much like theater. You're always softening or sharpening the edges.

AP: That first interview with a serial killer in prison is bone-chilling.

Groff: It's sort of the moment everything comes into clarification. At one point, the killer asks, "Why are you so tense?" For two days of shooting, I'd been fidgeting and doing various things, and suddenly David came over and said, "What if you don't do anything?" It was genius.

AP: There seems to be a "Silence of the Lambs" dynamic here, with you as the Clarice figure.

Groff: Totally. But it's interesting, as amazing as "Silence of the Lambs" is, David wanted to blow up that notion of the comic book version of the serial killer, that brilliant omniscient genius, and really take a genuine human look at who these people are. They had mostly average IQs, and they're just sad, (messed) up people with a damaged story.

AP: The term serial killer didn't even exist then?

Groff: No, and that's the fun of the show. It's all this vocabulary that we're now very comfortable with, but back then it didn't exist. Watching these guys sort of shooting from the hip, going on instinct, is really interesting.

AP: So there's no Hannibal Lecter here?

Groff: It's almost easier to understand, if it's an Anthony Hopkins type. "Oh, they're an insane brilliant crazy person." But when it's, no, this dude is my weird neighbor that I ignore, that's really scarier.

AP: You had to leave "Hamilton" to begin shooting this show in Pittsburgh. Was that hard?

Groff: This opportunity was so extraordinary, it was a no-brainer. But it was bittersweet to leave the show, because I loved that group. And there was actually a moment when we were performing at the White House, ("Hamilton") director Tommy Kail was just reminding me of this, and President Obama got up impromptu and hugged everyone. And I was crying so hard. And Kail slaps me on the back and says, "Have fun in Pittsburgh!"

AP: Are you headed back to the theater soon?

Groff: I'd love to. It's my first love.