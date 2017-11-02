Jordan Rodgers Writes A Sweet Birthday Message For Fiancé JoJo Fletcher

Former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher turned 27 on Wednesday and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, 29, posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram to honor her big day!

"Happy Birthday Joelle Hannah Fletcher!! You are my best friend, can't imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I've ever known just doesn't do it justice. You truly have a beautiful soul! That is what first attracted me to you and what continues to amaze and inspire me everyday. I've never known a more loving, caring, selfless person in my life. Truly am so proud of you, so beyond blessed to have you in my life, and so in love with you! If you're a bird…I'm a bird."