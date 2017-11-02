Jordan Rodgers Writes A Sweet Birthday Message For Fiancé JoJo Fletcher

Former “Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher turned 27 on Wednesday and her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, 29, posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram to honor her big day!
"Happy Birthday Joelle Hannah Fletcher!! You are my best friend, can't imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I've ever known just doesn't do it justice. You truly have a beautiful soul! That is what first attracted me to you and what continues to amaze and inspire me everyday. I've never known a more loving, caring, selfless person in my life. Truly am so proud of you, so beyond blessed to have you in my life, and so in love with you! If you're a bird…I'm a bird."
The couple just celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary this past May and have been living in JoJo’s hometown of Dallas since the show wrapped.
In August, JoJo gushed about how in love she is with the former football star. "A year later and I love you even more now @jrodgers11. I remember this day so well, and the excitement we both had waking up on this very morning,” JoJo wrote alongside a sweet smooch snap!
JoJo also told People Magazine back in August, "I think in the beginning you feel pressured [to set a wedding date]. But when you get comfortable, you realize that this isn't something that you need to feel pressure on."
Then again, perhaps this is the year that the two say “I do.”
-- Kevin Zelman