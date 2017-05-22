Josh Duhamel Photobombs Miley Cyrus & Her Family At The Billboard Music Awards

Is Josh Duhamel an honorary Cyrus? Sure looks like it!
The actor made a hilarious surprise cameo alongside the famous family at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, poking his head into a group pic with Miley Cyrus, her parents Billy Ray and Tish, and sisters Noah and Brandi as they posed together in the audience.
Josh appeared to be seated directly behind Miley, but neither she nor her crew seemed aware that the "Transformers" star had inserted himself into their photo-op.
The "Malibu" singer did apparently get a kick out of Josh's undercover move after the fact, sharing the moment on Instagram while also calling out a few other extra faces who made it in the shot.
"LolZ! Shout out to the Cyrus Family photo bombers!!!!!!!! Ha!" she wrote in her caption.
It was an emotional evening for Miley, who became visibly teary while performing her latest single on the BBMAs stage.
She shared gratitude for having loved ones there to support her big moment, especially dad Billy Ray. The actor and country artist introduced his superstar daughter, and also posed with her for a sweet backstage snap.
"Daddy's Girl 4 Life!" Miley captioned the pic on Instagram, thanking Billy Ray and also hinting that he's a big fan of her new country-leaning sound.
"Pops appreciated the fiddle and pedal steel on #Malibu tonight @ the #BBMA," she added.
Josh took to social media to weigh in on his evening's highlights too, sharing an Instagram photo of himself presenting Drake with the Top Billboard 200 Album award – although Josh may have seen his duties a bit differently.
"Thank you @BBMAs for having me present last night. I got to wear this sweet purple suit AND give #Drake the award for best acceptance speech," he joked in his caption.
-- Erin Biglow