Josh Duhamel Photobombs Miley Cyrus & Her Family At The Billboard Music Awards

Is Josh Duhamel an honorary Cyrus? Sure looks like it!

The actor made a hilarious surprise cameo alongside the famous family at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, poking his head into a group pic with Miley Cyrus, her parents Billy Ray and Tish, and sisters Noah and Brandi as they posed together in the audience.

Josh appeared to be seated directly behind Miley, but neither she nor her crew seemed aware that the "Transformers" star had inserted himself into their photo-op.