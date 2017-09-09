Josh Gad Thanks Kristen Bell After She 'Literally Saved' His Family From Hurricane Irma

Josh Gad is giving Kristen Bell a well-deserved shout-out.
The actor took to Instagram on Friday night to thank his "Frozen" co-star after she "literally saved" his family from Hurricane Irma as the Category 4 storm heads toward his hometown of Hollywood, Fla.
"When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew," Josh explained, captioning a selfie of Kristen and his parents smiling together.
"They don't make them like this girl. Thank you [Kristen]. You are truly an angel sent from above," he continued.
Earlier this week, the "Bad Moms" star was in Ft. Lauderdale shooting her upcoming film "Like Father" before heading inland to Orlando as Irma drew closer.
The storm is projected to make landfall in the state early Sunday morning, and Kristen has been documenting her preparation on social media.
While millions have been encouraged to evacuate, Kristen told her Instagram followers that she and her castmates "didn't have the option to leave" so they're "bracing down" while "trying to stay positive but cautious."
She posted a photo from a grocery store run on Friday afternoon, and praised her fellow citizens for doing their part to help others.
"Every person I passed today was assisting someone else … it was beautiful to see," she captioned. "Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone – but happy that the community will be holding hands through this."
Irma tore through Caribbean islands earlier this week as a Category 5, leaving at least 12 people dead and more than a million without power, according to NBC News.
Kristen left a heartfelt comment on Josh's post, making it clear she was more than happy to help give his loved ones shelter.
"Anna ♥s Olaf," she wrote, referencing her and Josh's "Frozen" characters.
