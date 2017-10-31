Josh Groban Reveals He Was Near The Terrifying Manhattan Terror Incident: See His Live Reactions

Josh Groban is safe but shaken after a scary close call.
The singer revealed he was near the incident in New York City that claimed the lives of multiple people on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old tweeted live updates with his nearly 1 million followers as events unfolded.
"Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F***," he wrote.
About an hour later, Josh returned to his Twitter page to wish for everyone's safety.
"I hope everyone's ok. Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there," he posted.
Josh continued documenting the aftermath and shared how close to home the incident was.
"I'm shaking. That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting," he wrote.
He also posted a video of the first responders and complimented their efficiency.
According to NBC News, at least eight people were killed "after a truck drove onto a bike path in lower Manhattan before the driver got out with imitation firearms and was shot by police."
Law enforcement sources reportedly told the network that the event is being treated as a possible terrorist incident.
Our thoughts and well wishes are with the people of New York City during this time.
-- Kevin Zelman