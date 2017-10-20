Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares A Humorous Pic From Her Chemotherapy Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is tackling breast cancer the only way JLD can… with humor! The "Veep" actress took to Instagram and told her fans that she’s taking on her chemotherapy with a little bit of Katy Perry and comedy.
In the photo, the 56-year-old actress is wearing a black hoodie, large sunglasses and has a mustache drawn on her upper lip.
"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here. "I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR." Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration,” she wrote alongside the snap.
JLD announced via Instagram last month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time she shared a note with her fans, saying, "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."
"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union." She takes this time to get political and use her voice to help the US heath care system, "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality,” she continued.
You've got this, Julia! Keep tackling cancer with your great attitude!
-- Kevin Zelman