Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares A Humorous Pic From Her Chemotherapy Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is tackling breast cancer the only way JLD can… with humor! The "Veep" actress took to Instagram and told her fans that she’s taking on her chemotherapy with a little bit of Katy Perry and comedy.

In the photo, the 56-year-old actress is wearing a black hoodie, large sunglasses and has a mustache drawn on her upper lip.

"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f***ing around here. "I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR." Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration,” she wrote alongside the snap.