Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Son Henry Hall Tweets Message Of Support For His Mom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son Henry Hall took to Twitter on Friday to thank friends, family and fans for their support as his mom battles breast cancer.
Hall, 25, wrote, "I couldn’t be more thankful for the outpouring of support for my mom yesterday. Here’s a picture of us taken last year. Love to you all."
Hall wrote the note alongside a throwback snap with his mom where he is just a kiddo.
Julia re-tweeted her son’s message with one of her own. "I'm thankful, too. And also thankful for my dear boy with good manners."
The "Seinfeld" actress, 56, shared the news of her diagnosis on Thursday in a powerful message on Instagram.
She wrote:
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one,” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Shocking Breast Cancer Diagnosis, Thanks Loved Ones For Support
Sources told Access Hollywood that Julia found out she had breast cancer one day after winning an Emmy Award for Best Actress In A Comedy Series.
Julia's "Veep" co-star Tony Hale, "Seinfeld" pal Jason Alexander, Rita Wilson and former Vice President Joe Biden were among the stars who tweeted messages of her support.
"So sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail,” Alexander, 58, tweeted just after midnight on Friday. “We are here if/when you need and we love you."
Hillary Clinton also shared a message of support, which Julia re-tweeted. She also added a message about fighting for universal healthcare.
It looks like Julia will have tons of support throughout her battle!