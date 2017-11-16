Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'Wants To Keep Working' While Battling Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has an impressive work ethic.

Frank Rich, the executive producer of "Veep," appeared on SiriusXM's "Press Pool" on Wednesday where he shared that the actress wants to keep working while she is battling breast cancer.

"So it's been quite something because she's fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it. I've seen her as recently as ten days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer," he shared.