Julia Louis-Dreyfus 'Wants To Keep Working' While Battling Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has an impressive work ethic.
Frank Rich, the executive producer of "Veep," appeared on SiriusXM's "Press Pool" on Wednesday where he shared that the actress wants to keep working while she is battling breast cancer.
"So it's been quite something because she's fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it. I've seen her as recently as ten days ago, and watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer," he shared.
Frank also commended the entire cast and crew for being an incredible support system for the 56-year-old actress.
"She's got a great support system. She's a very strong person and we can't wait to welcome her back at full speed," he said.
The last update JLD gave her followers was on Nov. 9, when she revealed she just completed her third round of chemotherapy.
Julia shared the sad news that she is battling the disease on her Twitter back in Sept. She posted a typed out note on "Julia Louis-Dreyfus" letterhead.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality," she wrote.
Stay strong Julia! You'll beat this!
-- Kevin Zelman