Julia Stiles Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Preston Cook

Julia Stiles is expecting her first child with fiance Preston Cook.
Stiles representative Annick Muller confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press on Tuesday but didn't offer any word on a due date.
The 36-year-old actress is in London promoting her new TV show, "Riviera." The host of a London radio show tweeted a picture of Stiles cradling her belly on Monday.
Preston J. Cook and Julia Stiles attend the 70th British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Stiles announced her engagement to Cook with an Instagram post in early January 2016.