Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Say 'I Do'

"Dancing with the Stars" Judge Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are married!
Julianne and Brooks tied the knot on Saturday in Idaho, according to People, which first reported the news.
The bride wore a Custom Marchesa dress, while Brooks donned a Brooks Brothers tux, the mag reported.
Julianne first shared news of her engagement to the pro hockey player back in August 2015, when she posted a pic on Instagram showing her hugging her fiancé.
"We are overwhelmed with joy and excitement to share with you our recent engagement!" she wrote to accompany the sweet pic.
The "DWTS" Judge had a bachelorette party earlier this year. She told Access Hollywood in March 2017, "It was amazing. So much fun and the best part about the whole thing was just that it was celebrating the fact that, you know, I'm getting married and it just made me want to marry Brooks even more."
It's been a big wedding weekend for the "Dancing with the Stars" family. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy also tied the knot on Saturday. They wed in Huntington, New York, per Us Weekly.
-- Jolie Lash