Julianne Hough Shares Pic From 'Bigger' Movie -- See Her Total Transformation!

Julianne Hough was spotted on the set of her new flick, "Bigger," and she’s got a big smile and even bigger hair!

The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro showed off her massive wig and retro vibe as she geared up to play fitness mogul and Shape Magazine co-founder Betty Weider.

"Wrapped for now and it’s just day 2, yet the clouds are out and the sky is still blue! -Kristy hates me for that corny rhyme, but that’s ok she just needs time..... Bwwwwaaaahahahaha," she wrote alongside her on-set look!