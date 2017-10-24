Julianne Hough Shares Pic From 'Bigger' Movie -- See Her Total Transformation!

Julianne Hough was spotted on the set of her new flick, "Bigger," and she’s got a big smile and even bigger hair!
The former "Dancing with the Stars" pro showed off her massive wig and retro vibe as she geared up to play fitness mogul and Shape Magazine co-founder Betty Weider.
"Wrapped for now and it’s just day 2, yet the clouds are out and the sky is still blue! -Kristy hates me for that corny rhyme, but that’s ok she just needs time..... Bwwwwaaaahahahaha," she wrote alongside her on-set look!
Earlier on Tuesday, she also shared a photo of Betty and revealed that she got to recreate one of her most famous photographs.
"WOW! I can’t believe I just recreated this iconic photo of #BettyBrosmer 💋 I can’t wait for you guys to see the amazing WOMEN behind the wardrobe styling, hair and makeup! These incredible talents can do wonders! #whoruntheworldgirls," she captioned the snap.
Julianne is currently on the Birmingham, Alabama, set and she’s not the only one sharing photos. Several fans on Instagram snapped some pics of vintage cars cruising down the street as part of the film.
The "Bigger" movie is Julianne’s first big film since she revealed she would not be returning as a judge on "Dancing With the Stars" this season. She told Access Hollywood in a recent interview that she was looking forward to focusing on her acting career and pursuing this specific role.
It looks like things are going well already on set!