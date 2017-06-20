'Jumanji' Sequel Stars Jack Black & Nick Jonas Pay Tribute To Robin Williams

Jack Black and Nick Jonas - two of the stars of the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel - have paid tribute to the actor who led the original film - the late Robin Williams.

Describing Williams as a "sweet, sweet man," Black said the late actor would "love" the movie. "He had a great sense of adventure. ... It would have been amazing to work with him," he said Sunday at a press event for the film in Barcelona, Spain.

Williams, who died in 2014, starred in the original 1995 movie as Alan Parrish, who was trapped in a board game for 26 years. The new film, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," shows where Parrish was all that time.