Jury Awards Quincy Jones $9.4 Million In Royalties From Michael Jackson Estate

The Jackson camp held that Jones should only be paid licensing fees for songs used in those three productions. Jones claimed he was entitled to a share of the overall receipts from them.

The trial centered on the definitions of terms in the two contracts Jackson and Jones signed in 1978 and 1985.

Under the deals, for example, Jones is entitled to a share of net receipts from a "videoshow" of the songs. The Jackson attorneys argued that the term was meant to apply to music videos and not feature films.

Jury foreman Duy Nguyen, 28, said the contracts were the strongest pieces of evidence the jury considered, and said hearing Jones' testimony was also helpful.

He said he and many members of the jury are Jackson fans, but that didn't factor into the deliberations. He said the verdict amount was a compromise figure based on an expert's testimony.

Jones took the stand during the trial, and was asked by Jackson estate attorney Howard Weitzman whether he realized he was essentially suing Jackson himself.

Jones angrily disagreed.

"I'm not suing Michael," he said. "I'm suing you all."